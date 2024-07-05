Robberies reported minutes apart near Wells Fargo, PNC Bank in Prince George County

article

The Prince George's County Police Department is currently investigating two robberies that occurred at banks on Friday afternoon.

The first incident took place at a Wells Fargo Bank on Landover Road. Authorities received the call at 12:19 p.m.

The second robbery was reported shortly after at a PNC Bank located in Woodmore Town Centre, with the call coming in at 12:40 p.m.

"The investigation is ongoing," a police spokesperson confirmed. No additional details have been released at this time.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Prince George's County Police Department.