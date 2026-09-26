The Brief A powerful nor'easter stalling off Long Island is threatening over 40 million people across the East Coast with heavy rain, high surf, and persistent onshore winds through Sunday. Coastal regions are bracing for moderate to major coastal flooding during high tide cycles this weekend. Peak water levels could reach up to 3 ½ feet of inundation, which creates a risk of damage to vulnerable structures and could render some roadways impassable.



A powerful, intensifying nor'easter is pounding the Northeast this weekend, putting over 40 million Americans in its path and prompting states of emergency across the region.

With the storm forecast to stall just off the coast of Long Island, persistent onshore winds, heavy rain bands, and exceptionally high tides are combining to threaten widespread coastal inundation, dangerous surf, and severe beach erosion through Sunday.

Local forecast

Local perspective:

Here is a breakdown of what residents can expect across the region's cities and coastal communities as the storm reaches its peak over the weekend.

New York City and Long Island

Strong winds: W inds gusting between 40 and 50 mph will push heavy wave action directly against south-facing ocean beaches.

Flooding risk: Moderate to locally major coastal flooding is expected during high tide cycles through Sunday afternoon. The most severe flooding is projected along the south shore of Queens, Nassau, and southwestern Suffolk counties. Water inundation could reach up to 3 ½ feet above ground level in vulnerable areas, with dune erosion and localized overwashes likely.

Travel disruptions: Numerous road closures are anticipated along waterfront roads, and vehicles parked in low-lying areas face significant flood risks.

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New Jersey and Delaware coasts

Heavy surf and beach erosion: Offshore waves of 15 to 18 feet will continue to pummel beaches, causing severe beach erosion and dangerous navigation conditions.

Widespread tidal flooding: Expect minor to major coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore, Delaware beaches, and throughout the Delaware Bay. The highest tides are expected Saturday morning and Saturday night, with flooding threats persisting into Sunday—particularly north of Atlantic City and along vulnerable Delaware tidal locations.

Active warnings and advisories: Coastal Flood Warnings remain active along coastal zones through Sunday, with Coastal Flood Advisories covering inland bay and tidal river areas from southern New Jersey down through coastal Delaware.

Property and travel Impacts: Heavy water inundation on low-lying coastal and bayside roads will render some routes impassable and pose a threat of structural damage to vulnerable beachfront and bayside properties.

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Washington, D.C. and Chesapeake Bay

Mostly dry: Since the center of the low pressure system is tracking well offshore, the D.C. metro area will avoid the heavy rain bands, seeing mostly dry conditions with only occasional light showers.

Breezy conditions: Persistent onshore winds will maintain brisk, breezy weather throughout the weekend.

Tidal water rise: Minor to moderate tidal flooding will affect vulnerable shoreline locations along the tidal Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay before water levels begin to recede early next week.