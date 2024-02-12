Roads closed, power outages after car hits utility pole in Fairfax County

A driver crashed into a utility pole and a house in Fairfax County Sunday evening, closing road closures into the Monday morning commute.

The crash happened at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Blair Rd in Baileys Crossroads, knocking down power lines. Initially, more than 1,800 Dominion Energy customers were out of power. As of Monday morning, it's down to around 300 customers without power.

No injuries were reported in the crash. A house that was hit in the crash has minor damage, police say.

Officials closed Columbia Pike and Blair Rd in both directions Sunday night into Monday morning, potentially affecting commutes. Officials ask drivers to use alternate routes.

Crews worked early Monday morning to remove the utility pole and replace it with a new one. FOX 5 has learned that work in the area could continue until noon.

How and why the driver crashed into the utility pole remains under investigation.