Road closures for National Christmas Tree Lighting this Thursday

Streets in Downtown D.C. will be closed during the day on Thursday for the National Christmas Tree Lighting.

Drivers in D.C. could see some traffic and detours Thursday as the 101st National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set to take place at the Ellipse. Dave Chappelle will also be performing at Capitol One Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, which could ensnarl traffic even further.

There will be emergency no parking on the following streets from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the following streets will be closed to traffic.

17th Street from H Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW

Madison Drive from 14th to 15th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street to18th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

For more information, visit MPD's traffic advisory page.

Monumental Sports recommended that fans driving to Dave Chappelle Live should "allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes" if driving in for the show.