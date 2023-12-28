Ride On bus crashes into Silver Spring home

article

A Ride On bus crashed into a home in Silver Spring Wednesday night, according to officials.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27 on Fairland Road.

Multiple crews responded to the scene. There were no passengers on the bus, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

MCFRS evaluated the driver, who was uninjured in the crash, officials say.

