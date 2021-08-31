Reward increased to $35K in shooting death of 8-year-old Prince George’s County boy

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of an 8-year-old Prince George's County boy has been increased to $35,000.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives added $10,000 to the $25,000 reward Prince George's County Police had initially offered.

Peyton Evans was inside an apartment on Brightseat Road in Landover last Tuesday when a vehicle pulled up and a gunman opened fire. His mother told FOX 5 that he had just finished playing football and was playing videos games when he was struck by the gunfire. He was transported to the hospital and died later that night. Investigators say he was not the shooter's target.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 888-ATF-TIPS or 866-411-TIPS.