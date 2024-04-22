These Express stores are closing in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Express Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday.

The fashion retailer, which is based in Columbus, Ohio, reported nearly $1.2 billion in total debts and $1.3 billion in total assets in its Chapter 11 petition, which was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

In addition to announcing its bankruptcy filing, Express announced Monday that dozens of its retail stores would be closing.

Express said 95 stores will be closing and that closing sales would begin Tuesday.

These are the store locations closing in D.C., Maryland and Virginia: