Retail theft crew arrested with 11 stolen credit cards, 3 USPS post office keys, stolen wallet

Three suspects were arrested last week for multiple counts of credit card theft, identity card theft and credit card fraud, police say.

Detectives responded on December 15 to the Diesel store in Tysons Corner after a store employee recognized several suspects from a fraudulent purchase made a few weeks ago.

Five suspects were apprehended and their vehicle was searched.

Inside the vehicle, officials found a USPS mail tote, three USPS post office box keys, eleven stolen credit cards and a wallet belonging to a victim that was currently shopping inside the mall.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Christopher Cole-Jackson, 31, No fixed address.

Christopher Cole-Jackson, 31, Maurice Brooks, 24, and Adrian Wakil Ellerbe, 22, were arrested and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. The other two suspects were released while the investigation continues.

