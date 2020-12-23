Reservations and tickets for 'COVID-safe' activities high in demand during holiday season

With so many restrictions and guidelines across the D.C. region telling people to avoid holiday gatherings, many are probably still trying to find ways to enjoy this festive time, safely.

Ice skating might be one of the fun activities people can do but even if you’re outside, the staff at the newly opened Stonebridge Ice Skating Rink inside Potomac Town Center will require participants to wear a mask.

Early reservations aren’t required but the staff say that online reservations are highly recommended as the capacity limit is 60 people on the ice.

"I’m not going to fear what I can’t control," said Nichole Lindsey, who was at the rink with her family.

That’s why some other families across the area who won’t let the pandemic crush their holiday spirit are instead finding safer alternatives to enjoy this festive season.

"Just being able to be out here and making something feel normal is better than hiding in our house," said Lindsey.

"This is my daughter’s first time ice skating," said Latonya Barbour of Woodbridge.

"Yeah, I feel safe. Just with my mom protecting me and washing my hands," said 12-year-old Kai Barbour.

With people ice skating at the shopping center, some business owners say it has helped keep their stores busy even with a capacity limit.

"They’ve been sold out most weekends and it’s generated a lot of foot traffic for our center which is great during these unprecedented times," said Andrew Elawar, owner of Chrysella.

The ice rink is open daily offering skate sessions in 1.5-hour blocks starting every day at 11:30 a.m except on Christmas Day for which the hours will be 1:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Reservations and payments can be made online