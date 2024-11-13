Republicans secure House majority, retaining control after 2024 Election

article

Republicans have secured control of the U.S. House, completing their sweep into power and cementing their hold on the federal government alongside President-elect Donald Trump.

According to the Associated Press, a House Republican victory in Arizona, alongside a win in slow-counting California earlier Wednesday, gave the GOP the 218 House victories that make up the majority. Republicans earlier gained control of the Senate from Democrats.

With hard-fought yet thin majorities, Republican leaders are envisioning a mandate to upend the federal government and swiftly implement Trump’s vision for the country.

The incoming president has promised to carry out the country’s largest-ever deportation operation, extend tax breaks, punish his political enemies, seize control of the federal government’s most powerful tools and reshape the U.S. economy. The GOP election victories ensure that Congress will be onboard for that agenda, and Democrats will be almost powerless to check it.

According to The Hill , House Speaker Mike Johnson has been planning for full GOP control – he’s got a conservative economic agenda ready to move through the House, Senate and White House.

Republicans are expected to renew the Trump tax breaks that expire at the end of 2025. Trump also supports lowering the corporate tax rate.

But border security will likely be at the top of the list, observers say, and Trump’s plans to deport millions of undocumented migrants on Day 1 of his new term will likely be boosted by the support of both chambers.

Another area where Republicans could have a big impact is judicial appointments, NPR reports . A couple of current conservative Supreme Court justices are expected to retire if Trump wins. With a Republican Senate, Trump can keep a conservative majority on the Supreme Court and appoint more judges to the federal bench.

The one issue where Trump could clash with fellow Republicans is tariffs. According to NPR , not all Republicans support Trump’s call for aggressive global tariffs, which economists say would raise consumer prices in the U.S.

Trump has said he could take action on tariffs without Congress, NPR reports.



