Crash shuts down New Design Road in Frederick County
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FREDERICK, Md. - A crash investigation is underway in Frederick County, Maryland, prompting road closures and traffic disruptions in the area.
What we know:
Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a crash on New Design Road in Frederick.
Authorities say the road is currently closed between Manor Woods Road and Harshman Way while the investigation is underway.
What drivers should know
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes as crews work at the scene.
What's next:
Officials say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.