Republican state delegate Dave LaRock wants to split up Virginia

With Democrats now in control of the Virginia Statehouse, Republican Delegate Dave LaRock says he is concerned that liberal values are taking over so he’s calling for Arlington and Alexandria to be split off and given to D.C.

This all started with the West Virginia Senate adopting a resolution to invite Frederick County, Virginia, to leave the Commonwealth and join their state.

LaRock, whose district includes Frederick County wrote on Facebook, “As concentrations of Democrats near WDC NoVa, want to dictate how ROVA (rest-of-Virginia) lives, Frederick County Va. considers joining WV. Please, instead, just SQUARE THE BOX. Give Arlington and Alexandria to the District of Columbia.”

Delegate Mark Levine, whose district includes parts of Alexandria and Arlington tells FOX 5, “I oppose West Virginia taking Frederick County, but we could give them Dave Larock.”

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson calls LaRock’s statements a “comical clown move.”