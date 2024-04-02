Republican lawmakers launch effort to rename Dulles International Airport after Trump

A group of House Republicans has launched a long-shot effort to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after former President Donald Trump.

The bill, H.R. 7845 , ‘‘Donald J. Trump International Airport’’ was introduced by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa, on Friday.

So far, it has been co-sponsored by six other GOP lawmakers — Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida, Rep. Andrew Ogles and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann both of Tennessee, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama and Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas.

The bill was referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for further consideration.

The airport is currently named after John Foster Dulles, who served as Secretary of State under President Dwight D. Eisenhower from 1953-1959. It was dedicated in 1962.

Dulles is the largest airport in the Washington metro area and is one of the nation's busiest airports, seeing more than 23 million passengers each year.

"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," said Reschenthaler said in a statement . "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity, and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil."

Reschenthaler argued that the airport should be named after Trump due to his record on the economy, American energy independence, the southern border and national security, among other things.

"Freedom. Prosperity. Strength. That's what America stood for under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump — the best president of my lifetime," Reschenthaler added on X.

The legislation seems unlikely to make it through Congress, particularly the Democratic-controlled Senate. It may not even make headway in the Republican-controlled House.

It comes as Republicans are ramping up efforts to highlight the former president’s successes in office, drawing attention away from his upcoming New York civil fraud case , his classified documents case , the Georgia election interference case , and his appeal of the Jan. 6 criminal charges.

"Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I’d suggest they find a federal prison," Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia said in a statement Tuesday.