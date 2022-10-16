Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has broken finger; Plans to see specialist

article

The Washington Commanders may have a new quarterback under center when they take the field next Sunday.

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand in Washington's 12-7 win versus the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Rapoport also reports that Wentz is now headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist, and his availability moving forward is up in the air.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 13: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders attempts a two-point conversion against Armon Watts #96 of the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Expand

Prior to the game against the bears on Thursday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Wentz also was dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his throwing shoulder.

After the game, Wentz told reporters that his shoulder felt fine, but his hand was sore after he hit it on a helmet.

The Commanders will take the field again on Sunday, October 23 when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit Fedex Field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.