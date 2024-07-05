Rep. Brad Schneider's DC office vandalized on July 4; Capitol Police investigating

article

Illinois Representative Brad Schneider took to X Friday to report that his Capitol office in D.C. was vandalized on July 4, with posters of more than 100 people still held hostage in Gaza, including eight Americans, being torn down, shredded, and scattered across the hallway.

He described the act as "vile" and "shameful," on the social media platform, especially given its occurrence on Independence Day.

"Sadly, it was but one of many hateful, un-American actions that took place across the country on the day we celebrate freedom and democracy," Schneider said.

He also expressed disgust over videos and reports of individuals calling July 4 a "terrorist holiday" and burning American flags.

In addition to the incident at his Capitol office, Schneider revealed that his home, located more than 700 miles from Washington, D.C., was targeted by approximately 50 masked demonstrators last weekend.

The protesters, who appeared at 2:30 a.m., banged drums, blew horns, and shouted antisemitic chants.

"The same groups that were at my house earlier in the week marched through Chicago on July 4, not calling for peace, but rather condemning the United States of America," Schneider wrote in a post.

UNITED STATES - APRIL 4: Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., walks up the House steps for the final votes of the week on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

He criticized these actions as counterproductive to peace efforts, arguing that they play into the hands of Hamas terrorists, enabling them to continue holding hostages in Gaza.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, the U.S. Capitol Police Department said they are investigating the vandalism at Schneider’s office.

"We are aware and investigating. To protect the investigation, we cannot provide any more information at this time," the department stated.