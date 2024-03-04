Expand / Collapse search

Rent in Arlington more expensive than DC, study says

WASHINGTON - Arlington came in as the seventh-priciest rental market in the country – higher than Washington, D.C. – in a recent study. 

Rental website Zumper compared the median rent prices for one-bedrooms in 100 U.S. cities and localities for February 2024. 

According to the study, the median one-bedroom apartment is $2,330 in Arlington, up 2.2% over last year. 

D.C.'s median one-bedroom apartment cost was $2,250, ranking ninth on the list. Year over year prices dropped by 1.7% in the District, following a national trend of falling rents. 

"February marks the 5th continuous month of either flat or negative monthly changes for the national rent index," Zumper noted. "One-bedrooms decreased 0.9% to $1,482, while two-bedrooms dropped 0.5% to $1,837."

The three most expensive cities were New York City at $4,200, Jersey City at $3,140 and San Francisco at $2,900. 