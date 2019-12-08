Redskins lose chance at playoffs, and maybe more

article

The 3-10 Redskins are officially eliminated from the playoffs following Sunday's loss to Green Bay, and they may have lost more than just the game.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was visibly hurt throughout Sunday's loss following a hit in the 2nd quarter. Haskins performed admirably through injury, completing 16 of 27 passes with one touchdown and one interception, but it's never good to see someone billed as a franchise quarterback in such a compromising position.

The final score was Green Bay 20, Redskins 15. Team officials have yet to disclose the nature of Haskins' injury, which appeared to affect his lower body.

The playoffs were always a longshot for the Redskins, who didn't win a game until Week 6 in one of their worst seasons in recent memory. Lackluster performances week after week (and season after season) have led many fans to call for the firing of President Bruce Allen, and for owner Dan Snyder to sell the team.

But, given the sorry state of the NFC East, the Skins were still mathematically in the playoff race until Sunday's loss at Green Bay.

With the playoffs out of the picture, the Skins must now focus on the future. Is it worth playing an injured Haskins the rest of the season? Assuming the Redskins get a high draft pick, is Haskins even still the quarterback of the future? And what other changes are in store for a team that's already a lame duck with three games left in the season?

