Reddit users rave about peanut butter bread recipe: Here's how to make it

article

Baking has risen as the hobby du jour of the coronavirus pandemic, as millions of people self-isolate and stick closer to home – offering all the more time to experiment in the kitchen.

In recent days, Reddit users have gone wild for a simple recipe for peanut butter bread. The instructions reportedly hail from a Great Depression-era cookbook that was first published in 1932, BuzzFeed News reports, and most Redditors who claim to have made it are raving.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The peanut butter bread recipe hit the social forum site’s Old Recipes thread last week, where it has since been upvoted over 3,900 times. According to the site, the directions were first printed in the 1932 Five Roses Flour Cookbook and have previously made waves online.

“Ran out of bread under lockdown so we made the (delicious) peanut butter bread!” the Redditor who shared the now-viral spin said on April 3, sharing a photo.

“Boy oh boy will I be making this! Yours looks amazing,” one commenter said.

“I’ve got this in the oven right now. I used almond milk so we'll see how it goes!” another exclaimed.

Advertisement

“This bread tastes delicious with a smear of butter and will be great for snacks or a sweet breakfast,” another chimed in.

“I can't wait to try some variations of it this week maybe with [chocolate] chips or a banana added,” one user said.

Feeling hungry? Here’s how to make the famous peanut butter bread:

Ingredients:

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/4 cup of sugar

4 teaspoons of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 1/3 cups of milk

1/2 cup of peanut butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F

Mix dry ingredients together

Mix in milk, then add peanut butter

Pour mixture into greased loaf pan

Bake about 1 hour

CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM