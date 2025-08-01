Recreational marijuana sales begin in Delaware: Here is what you need to know

The Brief Delaware has officially legalized recreational marijuana sales for adults 21 and over, with first-day sales beginning for 12 retail locations open across the state. Products available include flower, edibles, vapes, capsules, and tinctures. Possession of more than one ounce is still considered a misdemeanor, punishable by up to three months in prison and a $500 fine.



Recreational marijuana sales for adults 21 and over officially began in Delaware on Friday, with 12 retail locations with medical marijuana conversion licenses now open to the public.

What we know:

The long-awaited sales ring in a new chapter for the state, legally allowing consumers to purchase cannabis in various forms, including buds, gummies and other edibles, vapes, capsules and tinctures.

In 2024, 125 licenses costing $100,000 were awarded out of 1,269 applications.

While sales have begun, strict purchase and possession limits remain. Buyers can’t buy or possess more than one ounce of marijuana flower or other leaf marijuana.

People may not purchase or possess more than one ounce of marijuana. Possessing more than one ounce is a misdemeanor in Delaware, punishable by up to three months in prison and a fine of up to $500. Buyers can make multiple purchases to exceed the one-ounce limit, provided any amount over the threshold is given away.

The backstory:

Delaware legalized personal possession of marijuana for adults 21 and over after a 16-4 vote by the Democrat-controlled chamber in 2023.

Proposed regulations were released in May 2024, then finalized in September 2024 after two rounds of public comment.