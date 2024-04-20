Record Store Day 2024: Here's everything you need to know

Record Store Day aims to celebrate and highlight the culture surrounding independently-owned record stores across the country.

The first Record Store Day took place on April 19, 2008, but it was originally thought of in 2007. This year it is recognized on Saturday, April 20.

For the 17th annual celebration of independent record stores, music lovers can expect a number of special, exclusive releases – available first in stores and for purchase.

Records & Rarities is just one of several stores that will be spotlighting new music releases and hosting special events on Record Store Day. Owner Ryan Lynch stopped by the FOX 5 studio to talk more about the day and what music lovers can expect with a special listening party to celebrate.

Taylor Swift is just one of many artists on that list of recent releases. Swift recently released a surprise double album with some songs seeming to slam Kim Kardashian, Matt Healy, and more.