A winning lottery ticket has so far gone unclaimed in Virginia. The million-dollar question is: Who has it?

The Virginia Lottery says someone bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket over the weekend, matched all five of the numbers drawn, and hasn't claimed their record-setting prize yet.

The winning ticket was purchased from an Alexandria 7-Eleven at 2800 Beacon Hill Road.

Photo via Virginia Lottery

It's worth $1,063,690, which is the largest jackpot ever in the Cash 5 with EZ Match game history. And the agency says this is only the second time the amount has grown past the $1 million mark. The odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 749,398, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Check your ticket – The five winning numbers in the drawing were 1-20-24-26-35.

Whoever won has 180 days from the drawing date (June 18) to claim their prize.