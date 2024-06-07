Over 1.2M rechargeable lights recalled for fire hazards after reported death

article

More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights have been recalled across North America after a report of a consumer death, U.S. officials said.

The recall was announced in a notice on Thursday from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. It involves more than 1.2 million Good Earth Rechargeable Integrated Lights sold in the U.S., as well as about 37,800 lights sold in Canada.

The notice states that Good Earth Lighting’s integrated light bars have batteries that can overheat and cause the unit to catch on fire – posing serious burn and smoke-inhalation risks.

The CPSC said one consumer died, and another was treated for smoke inhalation when the product overheated and caused a fire in their home in 2023. Good Earth Lighting said it was aware of nine additional reports of lights overheating, including six that resulted in fires and property damage.

In a statement, Good Earth Lighting said it decided to conduct a voluntary recall "after investigating the circumstances" of the reported incidents — and removed the lights involved from sale to the public in January, "out of an abundance of caution."

Rechargeable lights recall: What consumers should know

The lights’ lithium-ion batteries are intended to be used as alternatives to permanently wired fixtures in areas such as closets, cupboards, staircases, and any place where wired lights are difficult to install.

The products impacted by the recall can be identified by their model numbers: RE1122, RE1145, RE1362 and RE1250. The model number is printed on a white sticker on the back of the light.

Some 1.2 million of these lights were sold at hardware and home improvement stores — including Lowe’s, Ace Hardware and Meijer — as well as online at Amazon, GoodEarthLighting.com and more between October 2017 and January 2024 in the U.S, according to the CPSC notice.

They were sold for about $20 for the single unit and about $35 for the bundle.

The recalled lights measure about 12 inches long and were sold in packages of one or two units. They were sold in a variety of colors, including white, silver, almond, black and rose gold with a charging cable; and with or without a remote control and/or power adapter, the notice states.

Both regulators and Good Earth Lighting urge those in possession of these recalled products to stop using them immediately.

Good Earth Lighting is offering free light replacement bars to impacted consumers. You can learn more about registering — including instructions on how to safely dispose of the recalled lights — by contacting the company or visiting its website.

The Mount Prospect, Illinois-based company added it "will continue to hold ourselves to the highest quality and safety standards so that consumers feel safe and confident in their decision to purchase our highly energy-efficient and eco-friendly lighting products."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.