Trump, Newsom, Buttigieg, Vance and more react to Biden's withdrawal, Harris endorsement

President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race has sparked swift reactions from political leaders across the aisle, both locally and nationally.

Leaders from both sides are now weighing in on Biden's decision and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Related article

Several politicians have already taken to X to offer their perspectives on the president's legacy and the future of the Democratic Party. California Governor Gavin Newsom praised Biden's accomplishments, highlighting efforts in healthcare, infrastructure, supply chains, climate change, and global leadership.

Senator Chuck Schumer commended Biden's patriotism and selflessness, emphasizing his commitment to country and party. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg lauded Biden's consequential presidency and leadership qualities.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang called for a DNC-led open process to find the best candidate to challenge Trump.

Related article

Additionally, Senator Amy Klobuchar expressed gratitude for Biden's service and dedication, while House Speaker Mike Johnson called for Biden's immediate resignation if deemed unfit to run.

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro credited Biden for his handling of the pandemic, economy, and climate change, describing him as an excellent president and true statesman.

Check out more reactions from political leaders on Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 Election: