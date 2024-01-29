Ravens suffer frustrating end to season with 17-10 loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship

Sunday marked a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens’ season as the team lost the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

The game resulted in a 17 to 10 loss to the Chiefs, ending the Ravens’ journey to the Super Bowl this year. Fans packed Reckless Sheperd Brewery in Columbia.

"I was so excited to come today after watching last week’s matchup. Both games were so good. It’s excited to see all this turnout here in Howard county," Ravens fan Sheri Baumel said. "I’m really proud of the team that they have come this far and I’m also happy for the city of Baltimore. They really need this. It’s really good for the county, city."

As the clock began down and a victory seemed unlikely, some fans were disappointed.

"The most rigged game in the world," one fan said. "Complete BS!"

Kirsten Coombs pointed to the team’s quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"I don’t know that they brought it and I’m not a huge Lamar fan, I’ll be honest. I think he showboats a bit," Coombs said. "He’s a great player, but I do think he’s got to be more of a team player."

During the final quarter, some fans held on to hope.

"Lamar Jackson. He’ll do it himself. He threw a ball to himself, you saw that! He is the best player on this Ravens team in years since Ray Lewis," one fan said.

Ravens fans FOX 5 spoke with Sunday night said while they’re disappointed, they’re looking forward to the Super Bowl and next season.