Rare identical triplets born on Long Island

The Fenley brothers of Brightwaters, Long Island: Owen Michael, Noah Charles and Miles John, were introduced to the world Thursday by their proud parents, Jason and Kelli. What makes their births extra special is the fact that they are identical triplets, a 1 in 50 million occurrence!

The babies, who were born on July 1 at Winthrop-University Hospital, had birth weights of: Owen Michael, 2 lbs. 14 oz., Noah Charles, 2 lbs. 15 oz., and Miles John, 2 lbs. 12 oz.

Jason and Kelli were anticipating twins earlier in Kelli's pregnancy when her physician confirmed they were having three babies, conceived naturally.

Jason, 38, an attorney, and Kelly, 33, an assistant school principal, are also parents to Aidan, 3.

The parents, big brother and babies are adapting to the new family dynamic.

Kelli says she will keep the boys on the schedule created by the hospital.

The routine will include bathing them every other night and feeding them every three hours.

They'll also be put down for naps immediately after they eat.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS OF THE TRIPLETS