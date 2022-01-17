Rapper Vic Mensa busted at Dulles Airport with Narcotics

Hip hop artist Vic Mensa was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered a cache of illicit narcotics in his baggage.



According to the agency, the 28-year-old Roc Nation rapper arrived at Dulles Airport at about 7 a.m. on Saturday. He was returning from a trip to Ghana.

During a secondary baggage examination, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they discovered about 41 grams of liquid LSD, about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms concealed inside Mensah’s luggage.



Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (MWAA) Police officers responded and took Mensa into custody and confiscated the illicit narcotics.

The Chicago-bred rapper had been traveling around Africa for a few weeks to encourage tourism, TMZ reports.

During his visit to Ghana, he met with President Nana Akufo-Addo. Mensa shared photos of himself standing alongside the president and fellow hip hop artist Chance the Rapper.

He is now facing felony narcotics possession charges.





