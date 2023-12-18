Rain, wind, flooding concerns across DC region Monday

Following a soaking rain on Sunday and into the overnight hours, a soggy and windy Monday is bringing flooding concerns and is creating a hazardous morning drive for commuters across the D.C. region.

Drivers can expect a wet morning with temperatures in the 40s. FOX 5’s Adam Bowles says a Flood Warning is in effect until 7 a.m.

A chance for clearing skies during the afternoon hours, but the wind will continue with gusts as high as 46 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in place until 2 p.m.

The steady rain has created flooding concerns across the area for drivers. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 2 p.m.

A chance of rain showers overnight before 4 a.m. Tuesday before a possible chance of snow showers.