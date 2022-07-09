Rain moves across DC region Saturday; Flood watches and warnings in effect until Saturday afternoon

The weekend is getting off to rainy start Saturday, so make sure to keep your rain gear handy if you are planning to be outside!

Heavy bands of rain will push across the D.C. region throughout Saturday morning. As a result there flood warnings and watches in effect throughout Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of D.C. and Virginia, including Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church and Fairfax County. The warnings remain in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS has also issued a flash flood warning for West Central St. Mary's County in Southern Maryland until 10:30 a.m.

In addition to the warnings, a flood watch will be in effect for most of the D.C. region, including the District, Anne Arundel County, parts of Montgomery and Prince George's counties, Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The rain will linger across the D.C. region until about 1 p.m. Saturday before they clear out for few hours. Another round of rain is expected to hit the D.C. in the early afternoon hours bringing periodic showers throughout Saturday evening and night.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed the areas north of D.C. under a slight risk for severe weather, and areas to the south of the District, including D.C., are under a marginal risk.

Despite the rain, temperatures will be mild Saturday with highs topping out in the mid to lower 70s.

The system will clear out Sunday morning, setting up a sunny, mild, and beautiful end to your weekend.