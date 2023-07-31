Rafters, paddle boarders rescued from Potomac River during Friday’s severe storms

Authorities rescued over a dozen rafters and paddleboarders from the Potomac River Friday after severe storms caught them off guard.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said 13 boaters were overwhelmed by the storms while on the water in the Senaca area Friday evening.

Piringer said they sought refuge on a small strip of land between Sycamore Landing Road and Riley’s Lock.

Swiftwater rescue boats were able to get them all to shore safely. No injuries were reported.