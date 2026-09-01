Raccoon found in Charles County tests positive for rabies

The Brief Raccoon in Port Tobacco tested positive for rabies. Free drive‑through rabies clinics set for October 18 and November 15. Recent rabid beaver attacks prompted partial park closures and emergency treatments.



The Charles County Department of Health says a raccoon found in Port Tobacco has tested positive for rabies. Officials say the animal tested positive on August 31 and was located in the vicinity of Mary Drive and Shirley Boulevard.

Residents are urged to call the Charles County Department of Health at 301‑609‑6768 if they or their pets recently had contact with a raccoon from that area.

The county will host free drive‑through rabies clinics on October 18 and November 15 for dogs, cats and ferrets. The clinics will be held at 10425 Audie Lane in La Plata from 10 a.m. to noon. Pet owners are asked to bring previous rabies certificates to receive a three‑year vaccine. For questions, contact 301‑609‑3425 or 301‑609‑6751.

Recent rabid beaver attacks in Maryland have led to partial park closures and emergency medical treatment after rare encounters with infected animals.

Recent rabid beaver attacks in Maryland prompted partial park closures and emergency treatments.