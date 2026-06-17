Raccoon in Anne Arundel County tests positive for rabies; health officials seek anyone exposed

The Brief Health officials seek anyone who had contact with a raccoon that tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was found on June 15 near McGill Court and Milburn Circle. Preventive treatment may be needed for anyone who handled or was attacked by the animal.



The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is looking for anyone who may have come in contact with a raccoon on or near McGill Court and Milburn Circle in Pasadena after the animal tested positive for rabies.

What we know:

Officials said the raccoon was found on June 15. Anyone who had contact with the animal, or whose pet has unexplained wounds, is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410‑222‑7254 or 443‑481‑3140 after business hours.

Rabies is a potentially deadly viral disease spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, or when saliva from an infected animal comes in contact with a person’s eyes, nose, mouth or an open cut.

Health officials say preventive treatment may be needed for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the raccoon.

The department also provided steps to help prevent the spread of rabies, including keeping pets’ vaccinations current, not allowing pets to roam free, securing garbage, avoiding contact with wildlife and seeking medical attention immediately if bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal.