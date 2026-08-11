Rabies-positive bat found in Anne Arundel County; health officials issue alert

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The Brief A bat found on Almondberry Drive in Pasadena tested positive for rabies. Health officials are asking anyone who may have touched the bat, or whose pet had contact with it, to call. Rabies can spread through bites, scratches or infected saliva entering the eyes, nose, mouth or an open cut.



Anne Arundel County health officials are asking anyone who may have come into contact with a bat that tested positive for rabies to contact the health department.

What we know:

The bat was found outside on Almondberry Drive in Pasadena on Aug. 9 and later tested positive for rabies, according to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

Officials said people should also call if their pet had contact with the bat or has unexplained wounds.

What to do if you had contact

The health department said preventive treatment may be needed for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the infected bat.

Rabies can spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal. It can also spread if an infected animal’s saliva enters a person’s eyes, nose, mouth or an open cut.

Anyone who may have had contact with the bat can call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. After hours, call 443-481-3140.

How to protect pets and people

Health officials advise residents to keep pets’ rabies vaccinations current and not allow pets to roam freely.

Residents should avoid contact with wildlife, including bats, foxes, raccoons, skunks and feral cats. The department also recommends securing outdoor garbage and not leaving pet food outside, which can attract wild animals.

Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal suspected of having rabies should immediately wash the wound with soap and water and seek medical attention.