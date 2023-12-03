Stabbing in Queens leaves 5 people dead, 2 police officers injured: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a stabbing in Queens early Sunday morning that left four people dead, including two children, before police shot and killed the suspect.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press conference that at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers received a 911 call from a teenage girl saying her "cousin is stabbing my family" at a home on Beach 22nd Street in Far Rockaway.

When officers arrived, they saw a man – later identified as 38-year-old Courtney Gordon of the Bronx – walking out of the house with luggage.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Officers asked if he had seen or heard anything.

"As they get to the driveway they see a male walking out. He’s carrying luggage. The officers asked the male a question or two, an encounter that lasted about 10 seconds, where the male draws a knife on our officers. He stabs one officer in the neck/chest area and strikes the second officer in the head," Maddery said.

Both police officers went to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

A police officer then shot the suspect, killing him, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Officers were initially unable to enter the home because of a fire. When they got inside, they found five people stabbed, four of whom died. Officers found a 12-year-old boy, a man in his 30s and a 44-year-old woman dead in the bedroom.

In front of the house, they found an 11-year-old girl dead and a 61-year-old woman in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.