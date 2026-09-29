The Brief Purple Heart Homes is constructing a fully accessible modular home on the National Mall through Oct. 5. The completed house will be presented to a veteran in Glasgow, Virginia. The group is inviting anyone visiting Washington, D.C., to come help work on the build.



The organization Purple Heart Homes is partnering on a special build to construct a house for a veteran on the National Mall.

From now through Oct. 5, Purple Heart Homes is constructing a fully accessible modular home by 7th Street and Madison Avenue. The completed house will be presented to a veteran in Glasgow, Virginia.

The group is inviting anyone visiting Washington, D.C., from the local area or around the country to come help work on the build.

Purple Heart Homes was founded in 2008 by two combat-wounded veterans who joined forces to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions to qualified veterans.

Purple Heart Homes builds accessible home for veteran on National Mall

Over nearly 20 years, the organization has completed more than 1,800 projects serving service-connected disabled and senior veterans across the country.

Fox Corporation and Fox Sports are partners in the effort through the Fox Sports Supports social impact program. The wider Fox Sports family has been participating in similar builds all year long, including constructing ramps to bring mobility to heroes with mobility challenges.

More information is available at PurpleHeartHomesUSA.org.