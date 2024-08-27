Pumpkin Spice Latte at Dunkin' Donuts: What to know about the demure launch date

They're bringing pumpkin back.

Dunkin' Donuts has dropped several demure hints regarding the release date of their Pumpkin Spice Latte--one of them being that the date rhymed with "shmaugust shwenty shmeighth."

"Warn your boyfriends now - pumpkin is back next week," they cautioned in a post on X last Thursday.

Now, the brand says it's ready to give 'em pumpkin to talk about.

Dunkin' has historically released its fall offerings, which include the renowned Pumpkin Spice Latte, in August (before its competitor--Starbucks).

Starbucks, however, released their Pumpkin Spice Latte, and a new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai last week. It’s the earliest Starbucks has ever offered the product. Last year, the Starbucks fall menu returned on Aug. 24.

When does Dunkin' get pumpkin?

This year, the coffee giant decided to take a more mindful approach by hinting at a possible date.

"See how we wait patiently, very considerate (we don’t know how much longer we can take this)," the brand posted earlier this week.

On Tuesday they wrote saying "ONE DAY AWAY," in a post on Instagram.

The post showed a picture of an August calendar titled "Are you free Aug. 28th?" with the 28th circled in orange.

"Hmm I don’t know that’s my 26th wedding anniversary. Move over hubby it’s time for pumpkin!!" one user commented.

So it is safe to say that the fall drink will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

"Been ready since 4th of July," one person commented.

Dunkin' fall menu 2024

Earlier this month, Dunkin' announced an expansion of its ready-to-drink line of spiked iced coffees with a first-ever limited seasonal offering – a canned Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte.

This beverage is already available in grocery and package stores across 27 states.

7-Eleven fall menu 2024

Credit: Heidi Kaden (via Unsplash)

Convenience chain 7-Eleven released its fall offerings on Aug. 1, according to a news release published on its website. In addition to pumpkin-spiced coffee drinks, five 7-Eleven stores had a limited-time "Pumpkin Spice Slurpee" drink, the company said.

The beverage "is unlike anything fall flavor fans have tasted before, with the flavor of pumpkin and cinnamon spice swirled together in the form of a refreshing, ice-cold Slurpee drink," its website said.

Krispy Kreme fall menu 2024

Beginning Aug. 8, fans can enjoy six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including new Pumpkin Spiced Latte Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. (Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme launched its fall menu on Aug. 12, revealing the return of its fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte.

"It’s August and we’re all ready for pumpkin spice, somehow. So, we’re bringing back the classics you’re craving," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer, said in a statement.