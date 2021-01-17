Protesters show up at Texas State Capitol despite closure

A planned protest is taking place at the Texas State Capitol Sunday, despite the Capitol and its grounds being closed.

FOX 7's Kacey Bowen reports that one of the groups at the Capitol Sunday afternoon is the Hibiscus Society. The group said their rally was planned for months and has nothing to do with the election, but instead with Second Amendment rights.

Texas DPS has closed the Capitol off "out of an abundance of caution" through Wednesday, Jan. 20 ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day Wednesday. Armed guards peppered the lawn of the State Capitol starting Saturday after the FBI released a warning of the potential for armed protests at all 50 state capitols.

Capitol gates have been locked and marked off with yellow police signs.

Protesters and visitors, some from out of state and out of town, stopped by the Capitol Saturday as well despite the closure.

The closure of the Capitol comes over a week after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Five people died as a result of the riot, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

As a result of the riot, President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time on a charge of "incitement of insurrection," and many high-profile cabinet members, such as Education Secy. Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secy. Elaine Chao, acting Homeland Security Secy. Chad Wolf, HHS Secy. Alex Azar, and special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney, have all resigned or stepped down from their positions.

