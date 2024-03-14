Expand / Collapse search

Prosecutors consider postpoining Donald Trump's hush money trial set for March 25

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Published 
Associated Press
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with attorney Susan Necheles during a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 3

NEW YORK - Prosecutors said Thursday they're open to delaying the start of Donald Trump's New York hush-money criminal trial to give the former president's lawyers time to review evidence that was only recently turned over.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said in a court filing that it's not opposed to adjourning the start of the trial for not more than 30 days.

Jury selection in the trial is scheduled to begin March 25. The judge has yet to rule on the request.

Trump's lawyers are seeking an 90-day delay or the dismissal of charges against Trump, alleging violations of what's known as the discovery process, where the sides exchange evidence.