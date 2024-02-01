DC traffic: Pro-Palestine protest causing lane closures and morning delays across DMV.

Early morning pro-Palestinian demonstrations in D.C. have caused traffic delays and lane closures.

Officials say demonstration activity on Constitution Ave. resulted in all eastbound traffic on I-66 being diverted onto Rt 110. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes or follow police directions.

Traffic on Memorial Bridge and the Roosevelt Bridge is under police direction. Delays begin in Virginia on I-66, VA-110, US-50 and surrounding roads.



The rally for Palestine is taking place at Union Station. No word on any arrests or the number of demonstrators that have convened.

