Prince William County to vote on major data center policy changes

The Brief County leaders will consider ending automatic approvals for some new data centers The board will also reconsider Dominion Energy’s request to expand its Vint Hill substation Nearby residents have raised concerns about proximity to homes and potential impacts



Two major votes Tuesday could reshape data center development in Prince William County, as leaders consider ending automatic approvals for certain projects and decide whether to allow a controversial Dominion Energy substation expansion.

County officials expect strong public reaction as they take up the two closely connected issues, both centered on data center growth and the power needed to support it.

Under current rules, data centers can be built "by right" within the county’s overlay district if they meet existing requirements, without a separate vote by the Board of County Supervisors.

One proposal would end that process and require every future data center project to receive board approval.

What we know:

Supporters say the change would give county leaders and residents more control over where facilities are built, while industry representatives point to the technology these centers support and the hundreds of millions of dollars they generate in local tax revenue.

The board will also reconsider Dominion Energy’s request to expand its Vint Hill substation near Nokesville, a project intended to provide power for as many as seven proposed data center buildings.

Dominion says the expansion is needed to meet rising demand and improve reliability, but nearby residents have raised concerns about its proximity to homes, potential health and environmental impacts, and two proposed 30‑foot‑tall equipment buildings.

The board delayed a decision in June, saying members needed more information about safety and environmental effects. The data center zoning hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, followed by the board’s evening session at 7 p.m. A rally against the substation project is planned outside the building at 6 p.m.