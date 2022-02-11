Prince William County teacher charged after alleged assault against student

A Prince William County teacher has been charged after an investigation into an alleged assault by the teacher against a student.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The SRO assigned to Fred Lynn Middle School began a joint investigation with Child Protective Services (CPS) to investigate an alleged assault by a teacher against a student that reportedly occurred on school grounds on Feb. 4.

The investigation revealed that a 14-year-old male student was suffering from a mental health crisis. During the encounter, school staff, including a teacher, temporarily restrained the student in an attempt to keep him from harming himself or others.

READ MORE: Father claims daughter was sexually assaulted at Prince William Co. School during emotional statement

After being released, the teacher, identified as Eselyn Maheia, spat on the student before the parties separated. The incident reportedly took place in a classroom during school hours.

Other school personnel were present during the encounter and reported the matter to the school administration who then notified CPS.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

No injuries were reported by the victim.