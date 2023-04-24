Prince William County teacher arrested for sexual assault of student under 15: police

A Prince William County teacher has been arrested for sexually assaulting a student under the age of 15, according to police.

Detectives concluded an investigation on Wednesday, April 19 into a sexual assault reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 1500 block of Sandpiper Bay Loop in Dumfries on Thursday, March 30.

The investigation revealed the victim, who was under the age of 15, and a teacher at her school, identified as Tavon D'Andre Town, 31, arranged to meet outside of school on March 30.

Tavon D'Andre Town

That morning, the accused picked up the victim and provided her with marijuana before driving her to his residence in Dumfries where he sexually assaulted her. The accused then dropped the victim off near the school.

The encounter was recently reported to the police prompting the investigation. The victim and the accused were known to one another by his employment as a teacher at a Prince William County public school.

Town was arrested on April 19 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of forcible sodomy and one count of indecent liberties. He is being held without bond.