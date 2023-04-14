Fairfax County teacher arrested for inappropriate sexual relationship with student

A Fairfax County teacher has been arrested on four counts of indecent liberties with a student, according to police.

Fairfax County Police say Allieh Kheradmand, 33, of Reston had unlawful contact with a student over the past several months.

Allieh Kheradmand (PHOTO: Fairfax County Police)

James Madison High School administration notified law enforcement on Wednesday after a student disclosed an inappropriate sexual relationship.

Kheradmand was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. Kheradmand is currently being held without bond. Kheradmand has been a learning disabilities teacher with Fairfax County Public Schools since 2016.

Anyone with information about this case, or others possibly related, is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option "4". Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and by web.