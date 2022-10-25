Prince William County selects Christopher Shorter as new County Executive

Christopher Shorter has been selected as the new Prince William County Executive.

Shorter was selected by the Board of County Supervisors. He has 18 years of experience in local government and has spent the last two years as City Administrator with Baltimore City.

"After an extensive nationwide search, we are excited to welcome Mr. Shorter to Prince William County," said Chair At-Large Ann Wheeler in a statement. "His comprehensive knowledge and insights of local government, along with a proven record of making positive changes in government operations and roles, will be an asset in advancing Prince William County to a successful and exciting future."

Shorter will start on January 3, 2023. His annual salary will be $350,000.