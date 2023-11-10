Prince William County Planning Commission votes against data center recommendation

Developments are unfolding in the plan to bring massive data centers to northern Virginia.

After over 23 hours of discussion, the Prince William County Planning Commission voted in agreement with the county’s Planning Office and recommended the denial of all three digital gateway rezoning applications.

Now, the applications will come to the county’s Board of Supervisors, where they will still be considered on December 12.

Residents opposed to the data centers will spend the next month galvanizing and doing what they’ve been doing — writing lawmakers and making sure their voices are heard.

The plan to build 23 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres on Pageland Lane near Gainesville and Manassas National Battlefield Park would be the largest grouping of data centers in the world, if it were to move forward.

Supporters have insisted that the data centers will bring jobs, revenue, and resources to the area, touting that it will boost property values and more.

The county’s Board of Supervisors will make the final decision, and many residents believe they will approve the proposal despite the Planning Commission recommending denial.