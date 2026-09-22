Prince William County leaders to vote on ending automatic data center approvals

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The Brief The Prince William County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on ending automatic approvals for data center developments. By-right approvals were implemented in 2016 when the county adopted the "data center opportunity zone overlay district." The board is also reviewing a Dominion Energy substation expansion proposal.



The Prince William County Board of Supervisors is set to decide Tuesday on whether to end automatic approvals for data center developments.

What we know:

A crowd of community members who attended a public hearing Tuesday was overwhelmingly against data center developments. The main concern for many residents is the proximity to homes, schools and neighborhoods.

Currently, developers can build data centers in certain areas without approval from the county, called by-right approvals. The board is set to vote on ending this process.

The automatic approvals process was originally passed in May 2016 when the county adopted the "data center opportunity zone overlay district."

In the decade since then, residents have expressed opposition to by-right approvals, saying data centers are "popping up everywhere, including near residential neighborhoods."

The board is also reviewing a Dominion Energy substation expansion near Vint Hill Road, which is also facing pushback.

"We are a community here in Prince William County, not an extension cord for large tech companies," said Nokesville resident Ross Snare. "We are a community, we are about people, and it's time we do the right thing, and it's time this board defers the vote tonight."

Supporters of data center development say it brings jobs to the area, including construction, engineering and high-paying tech jobs, along with increased tax revenue.

A rally is expected to be held before the Board of Supervisors votes during a 7 p.m. meeting.

FOX 5 reached out to Dominion Energy about the possible substation expansion, but has not yet heard back.