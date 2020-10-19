Prince William County commonwealth's attorney investigating double voting accusations

In Northern Virginia, FOX 5 is gathering new details amid a criminal investigation into potential voter fraud.

Amy Ashworth, the Commonwealth's Attorney for Prince William County as well as Manassas and Manassas Park, says they are investigating several accusations that people are double voting to “test the system.”

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports at least five cases are under investigation.

Part of that investigation includes determining if potential double voting offenders mailed a ballot and voted in-person — ultimately voter fraud, which is a crime.

Ashworth says that claiming to "test the system" or claiming ignorance of the law is no defense.

“Started working with the police to figure out exactly had happened and whether there needs to be any criminals charges... It’s just a handful of events but every vote is important and the integrity of this election is very important,” said Ashworth.

Ashworth says it’s too early to tell if there will be any criminal charges and says this all came to light within the last two weeks. She also says each attempt to double vote was caught by elections staff.

The commonwealth's attorney's office now has staff dedicated to investigating voter fraud, specifically double voting.

The big takeaway here — "one person, one vote." Ashworth says anything else is trying to illegally influence the election.

People FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis talked with today weren't happy to hear about it.

Ashworth is describing this as isolated incidents, not widespread, but also says voter fraud is a Class 6 felony punishable with up to five years behind bars.