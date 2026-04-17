The Brief Prince George’s County woman wins a $2 million top prize. She purchased the 200X the Cash ticket at Riggs Grocery in Riverdale. She plans to pay off her mortgage, invest and travel overseas.



A Prince George’s County woman has won a $2 million top prize in a Maryland Lottery scratch‑off game.

She purchased the $30 200X the Cash ticket at Riggs Grocery on Kenilworth Avenue in Riverdale earlier this month. She and her husband later claimed the prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The winner plans to pay off her mortgage, invest and travel overseas to visit family.

The 200X the Cash scratch‑off launched in December 2025. Three of the game’s five $2 million top prizes remain.

Prince George’s County woman wins $2 million lottery prize (Maryland Lottery)