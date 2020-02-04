Prince George’s County swearing in first female fire chief

article

Prince George’s County is making history today – by swearing in its first female chief.

In addition to being the county’s first female chief, Tiffany Green is one of only a handful of African-American women nationwide to occupy the position of fire chief.

A number of county officials are attending the event – including Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Chief Toni Washington, the first female Fire Chief of the Decatur Georgia Fire and Rescue Department.