Prince George’s County schools cancel international travel activities after coronavirus cases confirmed in Maryland

Prince George’s County schools are canceling all projects involving international travel and asking students to take precautions if they go to “high-risk” areas during spring break after cases of coronavirus were confirmed in three Maryland residents.

Three cases were confirmed in nearby Montgomery County on Thursday evening. According to Governor Larry Hogan, the patients are a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s.

They contracted the virus while traveling. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the trio had been on a cruise.

The Prince George’s County school district is asking students and staff who travel to high-risk areas to contact officials with the state or county health departments for instructions before they leave, and before they return to school or work.

According to the district, cleaning and maintenance personnel are “working hard” to keep surfaces and areas clean.

They’re asking employees to notify their supervisors if they need additional supplies.

More information is available on a district webpage.

