Prince George’s County school board members to propose defunding police in schools

Members of the Prince George’s County school board are poised to propose a measure tonight to defund police in county schools.

According to David Murray and Edward Burroughs, the measure removes armed Prince George's County police officers from district schools and reduces school security guard staffing. Millions of dollars would be reallocated to social workers, mental health resources and academic interventions.

After proposing the measure at a district budget meeting later tonight, Murray and Burroughs – who received endorsements from Progressive Maryland – will announce the proposal at a Hyattsville rally in honor of George Floyd.

The move comes as cities and school districts throughout the country field similar proposals in the wake of the death of Floyd.

Floyd was unarmed when a white police officer pinned him under his knee for over eight minutes. He died after the incident, which was recorded on video.

When the video surfaced, it sparked massive demonstrations in cities large and small throughout the U.S.

